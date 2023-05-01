Oak Dental inks $153m credit facility from Comvest Credit Partners

The financing will be used to refinance Oak Dental's existing debt and back near-term acquisitions.

Comvest Credit Partners has provided a $153 million credit facility to Oak Dental Partners, an Atlanta-based dental service firm.

The financing will be used to refinance Oak Dental’s existing debt and back near-term acquisitions.

In addition to the credit facility, Comvest has also made an equity co-investment in Oak Dental.

Oak Dental was founded in 2015.

“Comvest continues to be an active and committed credit investor in proven, fast-growing healthcare companies,” said Dan Lee, a a partner at Comvest, in a statement. “We are pleased to provide Oak Dental with a tailored financing solution that addresses the Company’s current needs and provides capital for its future growth initiatives.”

Comvest Credit Partners is a direct lending platform of Comvest Partners.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest Partners invests in the middle market. Comvest manages more than $8.9 billion in assets.