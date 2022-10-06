Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer acquires wealth manager TAAG

TAAG serves approximately 160 clients with about $370 million in assets under management

Mercer Global Advisors, Inc, which is backed by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Cincinnati-based The Asset Advisory Group Inc, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Denver, Mercer is a registered investment advisor.

Jeannette A. Jones founded TAAG in 1988. TAAG was exclusively represented by Park Sutton Advisors Inc.

David Barton, Mercer vice chairman, who led the acquisition of TAAG, said in a statement: “Jeannette and Chip have built a top-tier RIA that leads with financial planning that delivers advisor alpha to their clients every day. This is exactly the business model we have built on top of our family office chassis. Jeannette, Chip, and their incredibly talented team are fantastic adds to our growing staff ranks and together we look to grow market share in Ohio and beyond.”

Mercer was formed in 1985. The firm has over $38 billion in client assets.