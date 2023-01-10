Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer Advisors acquires Empyrion Wealth Management

Empyrion is the fifteenth women-owned advisory practice that Mercer Advisors has acquired since 2016.

Mercer Global Advisors, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acdquired Roseville, California-based Empyrion Wealth Management Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded by President Kimberly Foss in 2002, Empyrion focuses on serving the financial needs of family stewards, women in transition, and retirees. Empyrion has about $250 million assets under management.

David Barton, vice chairman of Mercer Advisors, who led the acquisition of Empyrion, said in a statement, “Kimberly is an exceptional financial planner, speaker, author, a real renaissance woman, and her skill set is highly distinct and valuable. We are proud to add Kimberly’s voice to our team and help share our message of financial freedom across multiple media platforms.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm. It is headquartered in Denver.