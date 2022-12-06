Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer Advisors acquires wealth management firm Vintage Financial Services

Vintage is Mercer Advisors’ third acquisition in Michigan since 2016

Mercer Global Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Vintage Financial Services, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Frank Moore founded Vintage in 1985. Moore is the former chairman of the board of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors.

The entire Vintage team will be joining Mercer Advisors. Vintage is Mercer Advisors’ third acquisition in Michigan since 2016.

Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman David Barton said in a statement, “Frank has built an incredible firm and their culture of high quality, white glove client care is exactly what we look for in a new partner. Also, Vintage has a deep and highly credentialed staff which is a prized asset in our talent-starved industry. This is a true win-win and together we look forward to expanding our Michigan presence.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc is a wealth management firm. It is headquartered in Denver.