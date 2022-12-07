Oak Hill and Genstar-backed Mercer Advisors buys wealth management firm RPG

John E. Howard founded RPG along with his wife Georgia Howard in 1991

Mercer Global Advisors Inc, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, has acquired Georgia-based Resource Planning Group, a wealth management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, said in a statement, “The business combination between Mercer Advisors and RPG is a perfect fit with both firms anchoring on financial planning. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors team and expanding our already significant presence in the Southeast.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors is a wealth management firm. Based in Denver, Mercer has over $37 billion in client assets.