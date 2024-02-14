Oak Hill-backed Petauri buys medical marketing agency Force Communications

Force Communications was founded in 2001 by Jay Greenzweig

Oak Hill is focused on the North America middle market

Petauri, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, has acquired Force Communications, a provider of Indianapolis-based medical communication and engagement solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Petauri is a Nashville-based pharmaceutical services platform.

Force Communications was founded in 2001 by Jay Greenzweig.

“During this era of unprecedented innovation, the need to effectively translate scientific discoveries into clinical benefit has never been greater,” said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri in a statement. “Force’s expertise lies in this sweet spot — synergizing clinical data and insights — resulting in engaging, compelling, and behavior-changing results. They have been at the forefront of this work for over 20 years and we’re thrilled to welcome this team of passionate and experienced professionals to Petauri.”

Oak Hill is focused on the North America middle market.