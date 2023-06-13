Oak Hill-backed Petauri Health buys medical affairs agency TKG

The Kinetix Group was founded by John Strapp and Sarah McNulty, both of whom will continue to serve as leaders of the company

Oak Hill is focused on the North America middle market

Oak Hill targets the media and communications, industrials, services, and consumer sectors

Petauri Health, which is backed by Oak Hill Capital, has acquired The Kinetix Group, a New York-based strategic advisory, access marketing and medical affairs agency.

Petauri Health is a pharmaceutical services platform.

“John, Sarah, and the TKG team have a stellar reputation for designing critical solutions for new and mature brands, and should continue to positively impact healthcare, now and in the future,” said Dan Renick, Petauri CEO in a statement. “Their best-in-class market access expertise and deep customer relationships across the healthcare ecosystem make TKG the ideal first acquisition for Petauri.”

