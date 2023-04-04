Oakley-backed vLex and Fastcase merge, will form global law library

As part of the merger, Oakley Capital and Bain Capital Credit are investing in the combined business.

Two legal tech companies vLex and Fastcase are merging. No financial terms were disclosed.

vLex is a portfolio company of Oakley Capital.

As part of the merger, Oakley Capital and Bain Capital Credit are investing in the combined business, which will be called vLex Group.

vLex Group will maintain its Barcelona, Washington, D.C. and Miami headquarters plus its other offices in the U.S., Europe, the UK, Asia and Latin America.

M&A advisor JEGI Clarity represented Fastcase in this transaction.

The combined library contains over one billion legal documents, including judicial opinions, statutes, regulations, court rules, docket sheets, briefs, pleadings, motions, authored treatises, and legal news articles.

Based in London, Oakley Capital invests in the middle market. The private equity firm mostly targets the technology, education and consumer sectors.

With approximately $42 billion in assets under management, Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit‐related strategies.