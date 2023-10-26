Oakley to invest in Australian hosting and email provider Webcentral

Webcentral was founded in 1996 as one of Australia’s first domain and hosting providers

Oakley Capital has agreed to acquire a stake in Webcentral, an Australia-based hosting and email provider. The seller is Webcentral Limited. No financial terms were disclosed.

Webcentral was founded in 1996 as one of Australia’s first domain and hosting providers.

On the deal, Peter Dubens, founder and managing partner of Oakley Capital, said in a statement, “We look forward to working alongside Joe and his management team to further develop Webcentral into a leading hosting business and accelerate its growth. We also welcome the opportunity to achieve this in partnership with our long-term partners Tom Strohe and Jochen Berger, proven leaders in the webhosting space who we have been fortunate enough to collaborate with over the last ten years.”

Founded in 2002, Oakley Capital targets the technology, business services, digital consumer and education sectors. The firm invests across the lower to middle market. Currently, Oakley has about 10 billion euros in assets under management with teams based in London, Munich, Milan and Luxembourg.