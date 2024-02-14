Oaktree and JHR-backed Foodtastic buys Archibald Restaurants

Since 2005, Archibald Restaurants has brewed and developed a wide variety of craft beers, from classic Lagers to NEIPAs

Foodtastic, backed by Oaktree Capital Management and JHR Capital, has completed its acquisition of Archibald Restaurants, a Lac Beauport, Quebec-based restaurant brand.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Foodtastic is a franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada with more than 1,100 restaurants and C$1.1 billion in sales. Its brands include Freshii, Quesada, Second Cup, Pita Pit, Milestones, Fionn McCool’s, Shoeless Joe’s, Benny, La Belle et La Boeuf and Monza.

Foodtastic plans to open several new Archibald Restaurants over the next 24 months, solidifying its presence in the market, across the province and within Canada, the company said in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome Archibald Restaurants into the Foodtastic Inc. family,” said Peter Mammas, president and CEO of Foodtastic. “This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing diverse and exceptional culinary experiences across the province and country. We see tremendous potential in expanding the Archibald concept and are eager to embark on this journey. We are committed to working in partnership with the Archibald Microbrewery team to ensure the continued success of this iconic brand.”

Foodtastic has been backed since 2018 by Restaurant Royalty Partners, a joint venture of Oaktree and JHR.