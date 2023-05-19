Oaktree appoints Halagan as managing director and insurance solutions head

In Halagan's new position, he will be primarily responsible for working with insurance clients globally and developing solutions for their balance sheet assets.

Oaktree Capital Management has named Gregory Halagan as managing director and the firm’s head of insurance solutions.

Halagan is based in New York.

Halagan joins Oaktree from Mercer Investments where he served as partner and co-head of U.S. Insurance Investments across North America. Prior to that, Halagan was a principal and senior consultant at Pavilion Advisory Group.

On his new role, Halagan said in a statement, “Insurance companies across the globe face increasingly complex challenges and opportunities. Oaktree’s long history of working with insurers and strong investment track record align well to address these challenges, particularly in an environment where risks are elevated. I look forward to deepening our engagement on these issues with our clients and partners across the industry.”

