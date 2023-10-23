Oaktree Capital to make $150m investment in Aecon Utilities

Aecon Utilities is a provider of utility infrastructure solutions in Canada operating in four end markets.

Oaktree Capital Management’s power opportunities strategy has agreed to make a $150 million convertible preferred equity investment in Aecon Utilities, an affiliate of Aecon Group.

Upon closing of the deal, expected to occur within the coming days, Oaktree will have a 27.5 percent interest in Aecon Utilities. Aecon will own 72.5 percent.

The conversion value of the investment implies a $750 million enterprise value for Aecon Utilities, representing a trailing twelve month (TTM) adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.3x, according to a release.

Aecon Utilities is a provider of utility infrastructure solutions in Canada operating in four end markets: electrical transmission and distribution, renewables and in-home services, telecommunications and pipeline distribution. Based in Toronto, Aecon Group is a construction and infrastructure development business.

Aecon Utilities generated TTM revenue and TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $931 million and $80 million, respectively, as at the end of Q2 of 2023.

Aecon Utilities’ management team will continue to lead the business, and as the controlling shareholder, Aecon will continue to consolidate the financial results of Aecon Utilities.

“Aecon Utilities is widely known as a leading provider of mission critical recurring utility infrastructure services across Canada. We see tremendous opportunity to leverage its capabilities to expand with new and existing customers while maintaining the commitment to workforce safety and exceptional quality for which Aecon Utilities is known,” said Andrew Moir, senior vice president in Oaktree’s Power Opportunities Group.

Based in Los Angeles, Oaktree is an alternative investments manager specializing in private credit. Brookfield Asset Management acquired a 62 percent stake in the firm in 2019.

CIBC Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Aecon and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg is serving as legal counsel.