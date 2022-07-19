Oaktree completes buyout of PE financing provider 17Capital

This strategic partnership will give 17Capital access to Oaktree's deep global network and add to Oaktree's extensive suite of private capital solutions.

Oaktree has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in 17Capital are, a provider of capital to high-quality private equity management companies, funds and institutional investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

This strategic partnership will give 17Capital access to Oaktree’s deep global network and add to Oaktree’s extensive suite of private capital solutions. 17Capital, which is headquartered in London, will continue to operate as an independent business, with its own product offerings and investment, marketing, and support teams.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as advisor for Oaktree. 17Capital was advised by Evercore and Kirkland & Ellis.

Oaktree has $164 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide.

Founded in 2008, 17Capital operates primarily from London and New York and has completed over 80 investments, deploying more than $9 billion since inception.