Obra Capital acquires Unified Life Insurance Co

Obra Capital has acquired Unified Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based life and health insurance carrier. No financial terms were disclosed.

Unified was founded in 1986.

“We are pleased to welcome the Unified team and the business and the platform they will continue to grow with Obra,” said Blair Wallace, president and CEO of Obra in a statement. “Unified is a natural fit within our evolving and differentiated longevity strategy that is designed to balance longevity and mortality risk to provide investors with expected stable and resilient cash flows, lower overall portfolio volatility, and greater targeted absolute returns.”

Obra Capital has about $4.4 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The firm has offices in Austin, New York City and Montpelier, Vermont.