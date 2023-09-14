OceanSound appoints Hadick as director of compliance and Todd as VP

OceanSound has also hired Caroline Weakland as senior associate and Alexander Giolito, Richard Hagestad, Nicholas Iserloth and Isha Kothari as associates.

Hadick joins OceanSound after serving as chief compliance officer for HealthCor Management

Previously, Todd was a vice president at Thoma Bravo’s upper middle market private equity fund, Discover

Prior to OceanSound, Giolito and Iserloth were investment banking associates at Jefferies; Hagestad was an investment banking analyst at Lazard; and Kothari worked as an investment banking analyst at Spurrier Capital Partners

OceanSound Partners has expanded its team with seven new additions. Joining the firm are Laurie Hadick as director of compliance, Sam Todd as vice president, Caroline Weakland as senior associate and Alexander Giolito, Richard Hagestad, Nicholas Iserloth and Isha Kothari as associates.

Hadick joins OceanSound after serving as chief compliance officer for HealthCor Management.

Previously, Todd was a vice president at Thoma Bravo’s upper middle market private equity fund, Discover.

Weakland joins OceanSound from Sun Capital Partners, where she worked in the firm’s technology group.

Prior to OceanSound, Giolito and Iserloth were investment banking associates at Jefferies; Hagestad was an investment banking analyst at Lazard; and Kothari worked as an investment banking analyst at Spurrier Capital Partners.

“We are very excited that this talented group of professionals is joining OceanSound at a time of great growth for our firm,” said Joe Benavides, a managing partner of OceanSound Partners in a statement. “Private equity is a business in which it takes many years for professionals to develop appropriate experience and we are building a firm for long-term success. As such, it is imperative that we invest early in building our base of professional talent who will be an important part of our future and culture.”

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in the middle market.