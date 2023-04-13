OceanSound-backed CFM acquires software provider IMM

CFM is a provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software solutions for over 2,500 banks and credit unions in North America.

CFM, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired Rahway, New Jersey-based software business IMM. No financial terms were disclosed.

The newly combined platform will also include the recently acquired NXTsoft, a secure data and connectivity solutions provider.

CFM is a provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software solutions for over 2,500 banks and credit unions in North America.

IMM helps financial institutions automate document workflow via integrations with existing systems.

“Our mission is to help financial institutions achieve their digital transformation goals so they can accelerate time-to-market of new technology, lower operating costs, build connected experiences for employees, and delight their clients,” said John W. Smith, CEO of CFM, in a statement. “The addition of IMM helps us better serve our customers through an expanded product portfolio, new commercial partnerships, and additional resources across support, sales, and development.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to CFM. Piper Sandler served as financial advisor and Sills Cummis & Gross served as legal adviser to IMM.

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.