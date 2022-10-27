OceanSound-backed DMI provides data analytics provider Ambit

DMI provides enterprise consulting, transformation and managed services to government and commercial customers.

Ambit was founded in 2004

OceanSound invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has acquired Ambit Group, a provider of data analytics, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the U.S. government. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ambit was founded in 2004.

“Demand for IT modernization services leveraging the latest digital innovation and capabilities has never been greater,” said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI, in a statement. “With this addition, we combine Ambit’s comprehensive data management, analytics, and cybersecurity services with our cross-industry, digital transformation expertise to help drive the next generation of digital government.”

Founded in 2002 and based in Bethesda, Maryland, DMI provides enterprise consulting, transformation and managed services to government and commercial customers.

OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.