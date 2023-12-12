OceanSound-backed Lynx Software Technologies snaps up software provider Timesys

CEO ally Inc acted as M&A advisor to Timesys

Lynx Software Technologies, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired Timesys, a Pittsburgh-based provider of open-source software security solutions, development tools, and engineering services and consulting. No financial terms were disclosed.

Lynx is a provider of foundational, open architecture software solutions.

“Lynx’s mission is to improve the economics of designing, deploying, and servicing high-assurance edge software solutions,” said Tim Reed, CEO of Lynx in a statement. “Increasingly, our customers leverage Linux-based solutions alongside safety-critical software within mixed-criticality systems. The addition of Timesys’ development and cybersecurity tools and its Linux engineering services enable Lynx to support our customers more effectively across a full spectrum of complex edge and embedded software needs.”

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound targets middle-market businesses.