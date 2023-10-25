OceanSound-backed RMA Companies acquires testing services provider Big Apple Group

RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

Founded in 2015, Big Apple is led by founder Joe Lowy and President Sara Gottlieb

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to Big Apple Group

Based in New York, OceanSound targets technology and technology-enabled services companies

RMA Companies, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired New York-based Big Apple Group, a testing and inspection services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Ranco Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

Founded in 2015, Big Apple is led by founder Joe Lowy and President Sara Gottlieb.

“RMA is experiencing transformational growth, as we build a portfolio of differentiated and technology-enabled services to serve the testing and inspection requirements of infrastructure asset owners, contractors, developers, and public agencies,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Big Apple join the RMA family.”

Womble Bond Dickinson, LLP acted as legal advisor to RMA. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to Big Apple while Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor.

Based in New York, OceanSound targets technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound backs middle-market companies.