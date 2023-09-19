OceanSound-backed RMA Companies scoops up geotechnical services firm A3GEO

RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets.

RMA Companies, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, has acquired A3GEO, a provider of geotechnical, geologic, and earthquake engineering services in Northern California. No financial terms were disclosed.

RMA is a provider of professional services in environmental consulting, geosciences, and materials testing and inspection for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Founded in 2010, A3GEO is led by founders, Dona Kelly and Wayne Magnusen. A3GEO will operate as a business unit of RMA GeoScience and Kelly will lead the combined group as president.

“The addition of A3GEO to the RMA Family of Companies strengthens our geotechnical, geologic, and seismic service offerings in California,” said Ed Lyon, CEO of RMA in a statement. “The addition of A3GEO’s capabilities, certifications and key client relationships will allow us to pursue a wide range of federally funded projects throughout the Western United States.”

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in the middle market. The firm targets technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.