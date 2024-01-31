OceanSound-backed RMA recruits Damasceno as CFO

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end-markets.

RMA Companies, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has named Luis Damasceno as chief financial officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of testing, inspection, and quality management services for critical infrastructure end-markets.

In this role, he will lead all aspects of RMA’s financial operations and play a key role in the integration of acquired businesses.

Most recently, he was CFO of ALS Limited.

“We are excited to welcome Luis to RMA. He has a proven track record of scaling and transforming finance functions at leading TICC companies,” said RMA CEO Ed Lyon in a statement. “RMA has rapidly expanded its service offerings, end-market capabilities, and geographic footprint in recent years. As we continue our accelerated growth trajectory, Luis will be instrumental in driving financial excellence across our business, enabling our talented team of employees to better serve our clients.”

Based in New York, OceanSound invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.