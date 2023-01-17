OceanSound-backed RMO acquires utility locating services firm C Below

As part of the transaction, C Below’s operations will be merged with RMA’s SiteScan Subsurface Imaging business under the leadership of C Below CEO Chris Loera.

Rancho Cucamonga, California-based RMA is a provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services

RMA was founded in 1962

OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets

RMA Companies, which is backed by OceanSound Partners, has acquired C Below, a provider of technology-enabled underground utility locating services. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, C Below’s operations will be merged with RMA’s SiteScan Subsurface Imaging business under the leadership of C Below CEO Chris Loera.

C Below was founded in 2009.

“C Below’s success in developing the market for underground utility imaging inspired RMA to launch SiteScan in 2016,” said Ed Lyon, RMA’s CEO in a statement. “The combination of C Below and SiteScan enables RMA to better serve our clients through a larger geographic footprint and new service capabilities. C Below operates with the same client-centric culture and a shared history of technology innovation as RMA, making it an invaluable addition to our family of testing, inspection, and certification services for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, and public agencies. I am excited to work with Chris Loera in identifying opportunities to expand C Below’s operations on a national scale.”

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, RMA is a provider of technology-enabled laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services. RMA was founded in 1962.

Based in New York, OceanSound Partners invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets.