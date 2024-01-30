OceanSound names Marracino as IR principal

In this role, Marracino will be responsible for OceanSound’s investor relations and fundraising activities.

OceanSound Partners has hired Julie Marracino as principal of investor relations.

“We are excited to welcome Julie Marracino to OceanSound as the newest addition to our team. She brings proven investor relations experience to our firm from a lengthy career in private equity capital formation and client services,” said Joe Benavides, managing partner of OceanSound Partners in a statement. “We are confident her extensive experience with premier private equity firms and her robust network of relationships will be invaluable to OceanSound as we continue to expand our base of investors.”

She joins from TCV, where she served as vice president of investor relations & capital formation. Previously, Marracino spent nearly nine years at The Blackstone Group, where she last served as a principal.

Based in New York, OceanSound invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end markets. OceanSound targets middle-market businesses.