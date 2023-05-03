Odyssey-backed ATS acquires three calibration firms

Based in Marietta, Georgia, ATS is a provider of critical testing, inspection, certification and compliance services.

Applied Technical Services, which is backed by Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired three calibration firms: Process Instruments, Instrumentation Technical Services and Accu-Chek. No financial terms were disclosed.

West Chester, Pennsylvania-based ITS is a provider of calibration and metrology services to pharmaceutical, food and aerospace end markets and Corydon, Indiana-based AC is a provider of calibration and dimensional inspection services to automotive, medical and aerospace end markets.

Jason Cowett, a managing principal at Odyssey, said, “We are very pleased by ATS’ significant achievements over the past two years. The company has meaningfully grown its suite of solutions while continuing to deliver exceptional service tailored to customers’ needs. We look forward to supporting ATS’ continued growth as they pursue a number of attractive growth opportunities.”

Based in Marietta, Georgia, ATS is a provider of cdritical testing, inspection, certification and compliance services.

Odyssey Investment Partners targets the middle market.