Odyssey-backed Planet Group to buy Strive Consulting

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Strive Consulting, a full-service technology consulting firm defining and implementing strategic solutions to solve problems and deliver on digital transformation initiatives.

The acquisition will further expand Planet’s current technology portfolio through specialized advisory, consulting, and staffing services, which align with the company’s strategic human capital initiatives. Over the last two years, The Planet Group has made significant investments (both organically and via acquisition) in building out its technology offerings. In May 2021, The Planet Group launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, Planet formed Planet Technology in January of 2021 which consists of legacy Planet technology staffing divisions and the acquired WinterWyman, I.T. Works Recruitment, Interactive Business Systems, and OmniPoint Staffing entities.

Founded in 2016, Strive Consulting is a rapidly growing leader in the technology advisory and consulting space, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, and Minneapolis. The company works across a variety of industries and technology platforms, with key practice areas including Data & Analytics, Technology Enablement, and Management Consulting. Strive has consistently been recognized for its award-winning culture and has been named one of the best places to work by Glassdoor, Best & Brightest, Crain’s, and others.

“We are very excited to welcome Strive Consulting and their employees to The Planet Group of companies,” said Tim Simmerly, President of The Planet Group. “Both organizations share an entrepreneurial spirited culture and are focused on delivering excellence with world-class consultants and leadership, which makes Strive a perfect fit for Planet. Together, we will be focused on offering end-to-end technology consulting solutions to clients across the globe.”

“Since day one, our vision has been to build a phenomenal company that creates opportunities for its people and delivers industry-leading solutions for our clients,” said Brian Ganser, Strive’s CEO. “We are excited to join The Planet Group and are confident that our expanded capabilities will benefit our clients tremendously while providing more opportunity for our people. I couldn’t be more excited about our future and the opportunity to work with The Planet Group to take Strive to the next level.”

The Planet Group was named as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021 by INC. Strive Consulting is the sixth technology firm that Planet has acquired since 2018.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare, and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.