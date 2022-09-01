Odyssey-backed ProPharma acquires medical writing service Kateric

ProPharma is a provider of regulatory, clinical and quality services for the life sciences industry.

Mary Culliton, founder, and president of Kateric, will lead ProPharma Group’s global medical writing business unit, as senior vice president of global medical writing

ProPharma was founded in 2001

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in middle-market companies

ProPharma Group, which is backed by Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired Kateric, a provider of outsourced medical writing and clinical trials disclosure support. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kateric to our high-performing portfolio of medical writing services,” said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma Group, in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to supplement ProPharma Group’s services and stay ahead of the significant medical writing demand worldwide. With the leadership of Kateric’s highly successful management team, collaborating with our existing infrastructure, we are confident in our ability to seize the enormous opportunities ahead to support our clients as the market leader in this segment.”

