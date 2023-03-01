Odyssey-backed ProPharma appoints Deonanan as CFO

ProPharma is a provider of regulatory, clinical and quality services for the life sciences industry.

ProPharma Group, which is backed by Odyssey Investment Partners, has named Karl Deonanan as chief financial officer.

With this appointment, Timothy Bauwens will transition to the role of senior advisor to the CEO.

ProPharma is a provider of regulatory, clinical and quality services for the life sciences industry.

Most recently, Deonanan served as CFO at X-Chem. Prior to joining X-Chem, he held several executive finance leadership roles with life sciences organizations, including Synteract (now part of Syneos Health), and IQVIA, formerly Quintiles, where he was CFO of the company’s research and development solutions segment.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Karl as our new Chief Financial Officer at ProPharma,” said Michael Stomberg, CEO of ProPharma, in a statement. “With his extensive experience in financial management, budgeting, and strategic planning, Karl brings a wealth of expertise to our organization. His proven track record in the pharma services and drug development industry will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success.”

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Odyssey invests in middle-market companies.