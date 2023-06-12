Odyssey-backed Service Champions acquires home services firm Seatown Electric

Seatown Electric was founded In 2014 by Brandon and Lorissa Phillips

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market

Service Champions, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, has acquired Seatown Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, a Washington-based home services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

California-based Service Champions is a plumbing, heating and air conditioning services platform.

“Seatown is a key investment for Service Champions as we expand into the Pacific Northwest and continue our efforts to be the best home services provider throughout the United States,” said Frank DiMarco, CEO of Service Champions in a statement. “We are thrilled to enter the Seattle market with the acquisition of Seatown. The Phillips’ have built a top-notch operation from the ground up all while investing in their employees and valuing their customers.”

