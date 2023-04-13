Odyssey-backed Service Champions buys Las Vegas HVAC company Fetch-A-Tech

League Park Advisors served as sell-side financial advisor to Fetch-A-Tech on the deal

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market

Service Champions Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, has agreed to acquire Las Vegas-based HVAC company Fetch-A-Tech Plumbing Heating Air. No financial terms were disclosed.

Orange County, California-based Service Champions is a provider of plumbing, heating & air conditioning services.

“Fetch-A-Tech has built their reputation on high standards and exemplary character. Together we are going to deliver dynamic solutions and unmatched customer satisfaction to every homeowner in greater Las Vegas,” said Frank DiMarco, Service Champions’ CEO, in a statement. “The acquisition of Fetch-A-Tech is a big step in our journey to grow our presence and service area in additional cities and states throughout the country. We look for companies to acquire that live and breathe our same work ethic.”

With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market.