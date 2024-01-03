Odyssey promotes Fisher to managing principal and Levy to VP

These promotions became effective January 1, 2024

Prior to these promotions, Fisher was a principal, Levy was a senior associate and Marks was an associate

Odyssey Investment Partners invests in the middle market

Odyssey Investment Partners has promoted Tug Fisher to managing principal and Judah Levy to vice president. Also, Odyssey has promoted Spencer Marks to senior associate.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Tug, Judah, and Spencer, which acknowledge their impressive contributions to Odyssey’s success and the strategic growth of our portfolio companies,” said Brian Kwait, Odyssey CEO in a statement. “Tug, who joined us as an associate thirteen years ago, has become an increasingly important member of the Odyssey team during his career with the firm, and we are pleased to recognize his contributions, leadership, and commitment to advancing Odyssey’s culture of teamwork and mentorship. Judah and Spencer are exceptional team members, and we look forward to each of their continued contributions in their new roles.”

