Odyssey taps Tiemann as managing partner and portfolio operations head

Odyssey Investment Partners has hired Daniel Tiemann as a managing partner and head of portfolio operations.

Also, Odyssey has promoted Bill Schwartz to principal from vice president. Schwartz joined Odyssey in 2015 as an associate. Also, the private equity firm has upped Kyle Dedrick, Katie McCartin, Christian Pinto, and Logan Walker to senior associate from associate.

“We have worked closely with Dan for the last 25 years, and we are thrilled to now welcome him to Odyssey to serve as an important dedicated resource for our portfolio companies,” said Brian Kwait, Odyssey CEO in a statement. “Dan brings a wealth of relevant experience that will be highly valuable as we work closely with management teams to implement our operating strategies and grow their businesses.”

Based in New York and Los Angeles, Odyssey invests in middle market.