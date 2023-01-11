OEP acquires IT services firm Mythics Emergent Group

Paul Seifert serves as CEO of MEG

One Equity Partners has acquired Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Mythics Emergent Group, a public sector focused IT services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

MEG was founded in 2000. Paul Seifert serves as CEO of MEG.

“We are excited to partner with the founders and management team of MEG to help accelerate the company’s growth and enable MEG to enhance its position with transformational acquisitions,” said Carlo Padovano, managing director of One Equity Partners, in a statement. “As a key provider of cloud-based solutions to federal and SLED customers, we expect MEG to be an important participant in the public sector’s shift to next generation technologies.”

OEP is focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Founded in 2001, OEP was spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.