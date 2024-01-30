OEP appoints Belinfanti as president

He succeeds founder Dick Cashin who will continue to serve as chairman.

One Equity Partners has named Greg Belinfanti as president of the firm.

Belinfanti has been with OEP for more than 17 years. He succeeds founder Dick Cashin who will continue to serve as chairman.

Belinfanti joined OEP in 2006, when it was part of JP Morgan. Prior to joining OEP, Belinfanti served as a vice president in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers.

“I am incredibly honored for the trust Dick and our team have placed in me, and I thank them for the opportunity to help lead our great firm,” said Belinfanti in a statement. “I did not foresee this role when I joined OEP more than 15 years ago, but I knew then that OEP was an exceptional firm and the right place for me to build my career.”

Founded in 2001, One Equity Partners spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. OEP invests in the middle market. The private equity firm is focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.