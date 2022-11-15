OEP-backed advertising firm Gamut recruits Kazerman as president

Most recently, Kazerman served as senior vice president at TripleLift, where he led the development of their Connected TV business

New York City-based advertising firm Gamut, which is backed by One Equity Partners, has named Keith Kazerman as president. His appointment is effective November 30, 2022.

Most recently, Kazerman served as senior vice president at TripleLift, where he led the development of their Connected TV business. Prior to that, Kazerman spent five years at Discovery, where he held the position of executive vice president, digital sales, advanced advertising, and research. Before joining Discovery, Kazerman spent ten years at DIRECTV, serving as senior vice president, national ad sales.

On the appointment, Mark Rosenthal, executive chairman of Gamut and CoxReps, said in a statement, “We are thrilled that Keith is joining Gamut as president. He will oversee the company, drive Gamut’s go-to-market offering, and build deeper relationships with advertisers, agencies, and programming partners. He will also be instrumental in collaborating with Ann Hailer, president of CoxReps, creating holistic solutions that give national, local, and regional advertisers the broadest possible reach in targeting viewers locally, leveraging the latest technology.”

Kazerman will be headquartered in New York and report directly to Rosenthal.

One Equity Partners targets the industrial, healthcare, technology, and media sectors in North America and Europe. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.