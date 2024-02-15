OEP-backed Armis to acquire cybersecurity software provider CTCI

CTCI was founded in 2020 by CEO Andrew Grealy and CTO Michael Freeman

Based in New York City, One Equity Partners invests in the middle market

The firm mostly targets the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe

Armis, which is backed by One Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire CTCI, a provider of software of advanced early warning cybersecurity attacks. No financial terms were disclosed.

California-based Armis is an asset intelligence cybersecurity company.

“In the face of continued, escalating cyber threats we recognize the importance of preempting an attack. It is time for the security community to redefine our operating paradigm by proactively finding and stopping attacks rather than taking action once the attack is launched,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and co-founder of Armis in a statement. “This acquisition signals our unwavering commitment to be the core platform that manages the entire attack surface.”

