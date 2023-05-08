OEP-backed DWK acquires life sciences manufacturer Assem-Pak

OEP invests in the middle-market companies in the industrial, healthcare and tech sectors in North America and Europe

DWK Life Sciences, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has acquired Vineland, New Jersey-based Assem-Pak, a maker of rubber stoppers and aluminum seals for the life sciences market. No financial terms were disclosed.

DWK is a provider of laboratory glassware, plasticware and primary packaging solutions.

On the deal, Jeff Schempp, CEO of DWK Life Sciences LLC (North America) said in a statement, “The combination of Assem-Pak’s manufacturing capabilities in rubber stoppers and aluminum seals combined with DWK’s global market access makes this a perfect fit for both companies. We’re happy to have a great team join the DWK Group to help us achieve our objectives for years to come.”

OEP invests in the middle-market companies in the industrial, healthcare and tech sectors in North America and Europe. OEP was founded in 2001. It spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.