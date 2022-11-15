OEP-backed MMG acquires two precision machining firms

Evans was founded in 1965 while Little was founded in 1994

Momentum Manufacturing Group, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners, has acquired two Massachusetts-based precision machining services providers Evans Industries Inc and Little Enterprises LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

Momentum Manufacturing Group is a North American metal manufacturing services provider.

Evans was founded in 1965 while Little was founded in 1994.

“We are proud to have supported MMG in the transformative acquisitions of Evans and Little, which were completed in the first year of our investment,” said Charlie Cole, a principal at One Equity Partners, in a statement. “The acquisitions expand Momentum’s capabilities, increase the Company’s exposure to mission-critical end markets, and add nearly 160 skilled team members.”

OEP targets the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.

Founded in 1982, MMG is based in Georgetown, Massachusetts.