OEP buys travel nurses provider Prime Time

One Equity Partners has acquired Omaha, Nebraska-based Prime Time, a provider of travel nurses. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Prime Time was founded in 2012. The company provides placement services for registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, licensed nurse practitioners and allied health clinicians to approximately 8,500 healthcare facilities across the U.S.

“We are excited to partner with Prime Time Healthcare founders and management who have built an impressive, nationwide platform for healthcare staffing, and a company viewed as a leader in the space,” said Charlie Cole , a principal at One Equity Partners, in a statement. “We look forward to helping Prime Time grow through complementary acquisitions to broaden the Company’s service offerings and better position Prime Time to serve both its clinicians and healthcare provider customers.”

One Equity Partners is focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. Founded in 2001, OEP spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.