OEP sells IT services firm CDI

One Equity Partners has sold Computer Design & Integration, a New York-based IT services firm, to AHEAD. No financial terms were disclosed.

AHEAD is a provider of digital platforms for data, AI, infrastructure, and software development.

OEP acquired CDI in December 2019.

“CDI was a perfect example of the type of investment OEP seeks in the dynamic and rapidly advancing technology space,” added Carlo Padovano, a partner at OEP in a statement. “We were extremely satisfied with the pace of growth for the company over our hold period and see the sale to AHEAD as the best outcome for management and the business.”

CDI was founded in 1995.

OEP invests in the middle market. Spun out of JP Morgan in 2015, OEP targets the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.