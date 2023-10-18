Olsen to join Nicola Wealth Management as private capital vice chair

Olsen will be joining the Nicola Wealth Private Capital Team, where he will be responsible for scaling the existing private capital function and developing and growing the team.

Nicola Wealth Management has appointed Robert Olsen as vice chair, private capital, effective January 2024.

Olsen will be joining the Nicola Wealth Private Capital Team, where he will be responsible for scaling the existing private capital function and developing and growing the team. He will also chair the investment committee and assist in creating additional private capital strategies, with an initial focus on private equity directs as well as secondaries.

Previously, Olsen worked at Deloitte where he was most recently the vice chair and leader of its private equity segment. Prior to Deloitte, he spent 20 years as a private equity and private debt investor at Goldman Sachs and a merchant banking group which he co-led and was funded by institutional investors.

“We are thrilled to continue attracting top talent like Robert to join our team,” said Bijal Patel, chief financial officer and head of private capital at Nicola Wealth in a statement. “His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we further expand and enhance our private capital offerings.”

Nicola Wealth is a wealth management firm that is currently responsible for managing over $14 billion in assets under management for clients across Canada.