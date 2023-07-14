Olympus-backed MEI Rigging & Crating acquires Pro-Pac and J&J Machinery Transport

MEI Rigging & Crating is a provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating and export packing services.

Jim Jones, the previous co-owner and president of Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of both companies under MEI’s ownership

Anderson LeNeave & Co. served as sell-side advisor to Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport

Olympus Partners invests in the middle market

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, has acquired two North Carolina-based companies: Pro-Pac, a specialty rigging, transportation and export crating supplier and sister company J&J Machinery Transport, a provider of heavy haul equipment transport. No financial terms were disclosed.

MEI Rigging & Crating is a provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating and export packing services.

Jim Jones, the previous co-owner and president of Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport, will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of both companies under MEI’s ownership.

“I am excited to have found like-minded partners in MEI and look forward to beginning a new chapter of growth for both companies,” said Jones in a statement.

Anderson LeNeave & Co. served as sell-side advisor to Pro-Pac International and J&J Machinery Transport.

Olympus Partners invests in the middle market. Founded in 1988, Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs.