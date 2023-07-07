Olympus Partners scoops up MEI Rigging & Crating

MEI operates a network of 12 regional offices across the U.S. to service local markets

Olympus Partners has acquired Houston-based MEI Rigging & Crating, a provider of rigging and machinery moving, millwrighting, industrial storage and equipment crating. The seller was Dorilton Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Sam Greenberg, a principal at Olympus said in a statement, “We could not be more excited to partner with Dan and the rest of the MEI team. The thing that stood out to us most during the process was the quality of the people throughout the organization. We look forward to supporting the team on their mission to provide the safest and most reliable rigging, crating and storage services nationally.”

Olympus was represented by James Faley and Matt Whited from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Lazard Freres and Gibson Dunn acted as sell-side advisors for Dorilton Capital.

Olympus Partners invests in the middle-market. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. The firm was founded in 1988.