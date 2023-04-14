Olympus Partners to acquire manufacturer IWG

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year

Olympus Partners has agreed to acquire International Wire Group Holdings Inc, a Camden, New York-based copper and copper-allow wire products manufacturer. The seller is Atlas Holdings.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

IWG President and CEO Gregory J. Smith will continue moving forward.

Altas acquired IWG in April 2019.

“IWG has distinguished itself as a leader in the wire and cable industry with their skilled team, breadth of products, and engineering capacity,” Dave Cardenas, a managing partner at Olympus, in a statement. “We’re excited about the opportunity to further bolster IWG’s position as an industry leader and continue to drive their industry leading growth.”

Founded in 1988, Olympus invests in the middle market. The private equity firm is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.