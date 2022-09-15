OMERS Private Equity-backed Trescal makes triple play

Trescal, a Paris-headquartered calibration services company, has made 45 acquisitions since being backed by OMERS Private Equity in 2018.

Trescal has bought IKM Laboratorium, a provider of calibration and rental services of accredited calibration and measuring instruments

The company has also acquired Metrosenzor in Romania

In addition, it signed an agreement to acquire Metracal in Brazil, a service provider for Fluke electrical products

OMERS Private Equity-backed Trescal announced this week that it has made three acquisitions. It has bought Norway’s IKM Laboratorium, part of IKM Group, a provider of calibration and rental services of accredited calibration and measuring instruments.

As part of the deal, IKM Group and Trescal have entered a long-term partnership to continue exclusively serving IKM Group and its clients. The purchase of the company sees Trescal enter the Norwegian market in six locations, reinforcing its presence in the Nordic region.

“With the acquisition of IKM Laboratorium in Norway, we enter our 29th country,” said Guillaume Caroit, Trescal CEO. “Our ongoing partnership with IKM Group will foster further growth in the energy sector in Scandinavia.”

Trescal also announced the acquisition of Romania’s Metrosenzor, a metrology service provider, and Metracal, a Brazilian service provider for Fluke electrical products.

Trescal, a Paris-headquartered calibration services company, has made 45 acquisitions since being backed by OMERS Private Equity in 2018.

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. As of December 31, 2021, it was managing C$19.8 billion ($15.0 billion; €15.0 billion) of assets. It has teams globally and invests across sectors including industrials, healthcare, business services and technology. It is headquartered in Toronto.