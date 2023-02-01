OMERS CIO Rai to retire in 2024

Ralph Berg, executive vice president and global head of capital markets, will suceed him in the CIO role, effective April 1, 2023.

Satish Rai, chief investment officer of OMERS, will be retiring in 2024. Ralph Berg, executive vice president and global head of capital markets, will suceed him in the CIO role, effective April 1, 2023.

Rai will transition to an advisory role until his retirement from OMERS in late 2024.

“I am honoured to be taking on this role and look forward to working alongside the exemplary investment team at OMERS to generate long-term value which ultimately fulfills our pension promise to all of our members,” said Berg in a statement.

Berg has a decade of experience at OMERS in a variety of leadership roles. As global head of OMERS capital markets, he has been responsible for public market investments which currently represent just over half of OMERS net investment assets. Prior to that role, he was executive vice president and global head of OMERS Infrastructure,

Rai has been with OMERS for eight years, and in the CIO role since 2018.

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. OMERS has $121 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2021.