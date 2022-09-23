OMERS Infrastructure and Spring Lane unveil infra sustainability JV

OMERS Infrastructure and Spring Lane will identify and invest in growing businesses in distributed infrastructure sectors that focus on sustainability solutions.

OMERS Infrastructure and Spring Lane Capital have formed a partnership to explore investments in businesses in North America that address sustainability in sectors including food, water, energy, transport and waste. No financial terms were disclosed.

According to terms of this joint venture, OMERS Infrastructure and Spring Lane will identify and pursue investment opportunities in growing businesses across a wide range of distributed infrastructure sectors that focus on sustainability solutions.

On the JV, Gisele Everett, a senior managing director and head of Americas, OMERS Infrastructure, said, in a statement: “I’m delighted to announce our new partnership today. We both agree on the importance of investing in platforms focused on sustainability. While SLC brings a wealth of expertise in identifying, investing in, and successfully scaling growth infrastructure companies of the future, OMERS Infrastructure brings a strong track record of partnering with, supporting, and creating value in businesses across a broad range of infrastructure sectors.”

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario. It currently has about C$32 billion in assets under management.

Based in Boston and Montreal, Spring Lane Capital is focused on sustainability solutions in the energy, food, water, waste and transportation industries. Earlier this year, Spring Lane held a third close for its second fund, raising $250 million. The target is $400 million.