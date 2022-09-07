OMERS Private Equity taps Helen Rattee as ESG head

In this new role, Rattee will lead the evolution of OMERS Private Equity’s ESG program.

OMERS Private Equity has named Helen Rattee to managing director, ESG and portfolio thematics. In this new role, Rattee will lead the evolution of OMERS Private Equity’s ESG program.

“We are thrilled to have Helen lead our critical work on ESG, ensuring we are meeting the evolving needs of OMERS Private Equity and our portfolio companies and helping further define our path forward – from vision to implementation,” said Michael Lank, Senior Managing Director, Operations and Strategy at OMERS Private Equity, in a statement. “OMERS believes that well-run organizations guided by strong ESG practices perform better over the long run. Helen will play a crucial role in ensuring that OPE and our portfolio companies can fully realize the benefits of dynamic ESG opportunities to deliver meaningful and sustainable results for our pensioners.”

Rattee joins from OMERS Risk group. There she had oversight for the private markets investment risk team, which provides independent risk analysis of private equity and infrastructure transactions and portfolios to OMERS Management and Board. She is a graduate of McMaster University and Schulich School of Business.

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure.

With teams in New York, London, Toronto and Singapore, OMERS Private Equity invests across industrials, healthcare, business services and technology.