OMERS taps Hill as NY EVP and infrastructure global head

OMERS has appointed Michael Hill as its New York-based executive vice president and global head of infrastructure. His new role begins on September 5.

Hill will report to OMERS Chief Investment Officer Ralph Berg.

At OMERS, Hill will have accountability and oversight for OMERS’ global infrastructure investment and asset management programs.

Hill joins OMERS from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, where he was most recently the Americas head of sustainable energies, focused on direct private equity investments across the energy sector. Hill has also held various roles at Nomura Securities, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

On the new appointment, Berg said in a statement: “Michael has an impressive track-record, extensive transaction background and significant experience in business strategy and sustainable energy. Infrastructure plays a core role in our global investment strategy, and I look forward to working with Michael and the entire team as we continue to focus on the pension promise to our members.”

Founded in 1962, OMERS has C$124.2 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2022.