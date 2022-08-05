OMERS Private Equity to acquire Pueblo Mechanical & Controls

Founded in 2001, Pueblo provides HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit and repair services to customers in education, municipal, and healthcare end markets

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel for OMERS Private Equity and Solomon Partners served as financial advisor

OMERS Private Equity has agreed to acquire Phoenix, Arizona-based Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, a mechanical services provider. The seller was Huron Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Pueblo provides HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit and repair services to customers in education, municipal, and healthcare end markets. OMERS Private Equity will provide resources and expertise to further accelerate the Company’s growth and support its strategic expansion through M&A.

“Pueblo is a world-class platform focused on delivering the highest-quality execution and customer service in a market poised for further expansion,” said Eric Haley, Senior Managing director and head of North America at OMERS Private Equity. “As long-term investors, we are excited to partner with CEO Dan Bueschel and the talented Pueblo team to accelerate growth through strategic M&A and by pulling all levers to increase organic growth.”

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure.