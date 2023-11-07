OMERS to buy 5% indirect stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Argonauts and other sports teams.

OMERS said it will acquire a 5 percent indirect stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Argonauts and other sports teams.

OMERS will acquire the stake for $400 million (C$547 million) by taking a 20 percent direct stake in Kilmer Sports, owned by MLSE chair Larry Tanenbaum. Tanenbaum will retain an 80 percent interest in Kilmer Sports upon closing.

Kilmer Sports presently owns 25 percent of MLSE. OMERS will be a financial investor and will not participate in operational decisions of the company or any of its teams.

Tanenbaum will remain the chair of MLSE, governor and member of the executive committee of the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer, and chairman of the board of the National Basketball Association.

Blake Hutcheson, president and CEO of OMERS, said in a statement, “This is an exciting and unique opportunity for OMERS members in Ontario communities to be connected to these iconic sports teams in their own backyard. As an investor on their behalf, we actively seek out investment opportunities of the highest quality, that are fortified by trusted partnerships and that offer the potential of significant long-term upside. This one happens to be here in Canada and Ontario which is also really important, and meaningful to OMERS.”

Based in Toronto, Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform with investment focused on infrastructure and real estate, sports and media and private equity.

OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$127.4 billion in net assets as of 30 June. It has offices in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other cities across North America and Europe.